Bug-monitoring expectations and Fedora GNOME packages

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For a number of years, users submitting bugs reports against GNOME packages in Fedora have received an auto-reply saying that the reports were not actively monitored; users were encouraged to file bugs with GNOME upstream instead. However, that practice seems to be in conflict with the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo) policy that package maintainers " deal with reported bugs in a timely manner ". On April 28, FESCo discussed the disconnect between practice and policy; so far, it has only opted to tweak the wording of the automatic response.

Many of the GNOME packages in Fedora are maintained by members of Red Hat's desktop team. Bugs filed against some of those packages, such as gnome-disk-utility , gnome-session , and nautilus , are automatically assigned to the "gnome-sig" alias in the Bugzilla bug tracker. There are 21 members in the group, but it is unclear if all users in that group are currently active.

Nearly 750 bugs are assigned to gnome-sig as of this writing. A few of those bugs, however, were opened more than a decade ago and were reassigned to the group at some point when package ownership changed—likely because a package was "orphaned" and no other packager stepped up to claim it. When a bug is assigned to gnome-sig, it receives an automatic response that reads in part:

Bug reports for this component on Red Hat Bugzilla are not actively monitored. Please consider reporting your issue directly to GNOME at https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/ to improve the chances that your issue will be resolved.

In February, Carl George opened a ticket with FESCo about the automated reply. He said that it was " entirely reasonable to encourage collaboration with upstream projects ", but the response suggested that the bugs were not being monitored at all, which would indicate that the package maintainers were not meeting their responsibilities under Fedora policy. " Can FESCo provide guidance on how this should be addressed? "

Too many bugs

FESCo member Kevin Fenzi replied with a link to a Fedora Workstation discussion in 2020 that led to the automatic reply. Michael Catanzaro had opened that conversation by saying he thought that most of Fedora's GNOME developers had given up on Bugzilla: " Currently, it's where bugs go to be ignored and receive no response, including serious bugs. This status quo is unfair to users. " Fedora GNOME developers were only " passingly familiar " with the packages that they own: " I checked a couple other GNOME maintainers to see how many bugs are assigned to them and found: 260, 182, 420, 511, 372. " He had fewer bugs, but also owned fewer packages than most of the GNOME maintainers who were maintaining " dozens of packages ".

There were just too many bugs to practically deal with, Catanzaro said. Moving them upstream took too long as well: " we'd spend so much time moving bugs that we'd never get anything else done ". If the bugs were filed upstream to begin with, " there's a decent chance the bug reports won't be ignored " because the bugs go " straight to the right developers ". Allan Day wondered if GNOME was the only upstream with the problem of managing Fedora bugs. Neal Gompa responded that KDE also struggled, but he thought it made more sense to file bugs with both the upstream project and Fedora: " That way Fedora processes still work, and GNOME/KDE people can focus on upstream reports. "

FESCo member Fabio Valentini pointed out that GNOME changes often caused problems in Fedora that did not qualify as bugs upstream. For example, GNOME may make changes to D-Bus interfaces that introduce crashes in the Pantheon desktop environment developed for elementary OS and packaged for Fedora. He had been told that GNOME's GitLab instance was the wrong place to report those problems, because " they're just 'features, not bugs' ".

Owen Taylor admitted being one of the Fedora maintainers who ignored hundreds of bugs that had been assigned to him. Looking at bugs in the Fedora Bugzilla turned up " lots of interesting and intriguing stuff " that would sometimes lead to upstream bug fixes, " but getting bugzilla anywhere close to clean would have required me to be close to full-time bugzilla triager, and not get anything else done ". He wanted to teach Fedora's Automatic Bug-Reporting Tool (ABRT) to report GNOME bugs upstream; that, though, could only apply to bugs being opened when application crashes were detected. He also wanted users to receive a suggestion to report bugs upstream unless their problem seemed to be related to packaging or otherwise unique to the distribution.

The discussion continued, and a solution of sorts was finally found; in June 2023, Tomas Popela said that a Bugzilla rule would be created to automatically add a comment after a bug was filed that the user should report bugs upstream unless it was related to packaging or to Fedora's release process (e.g., if a bug would block a Fedora release). The rule was implemented in November 2023.

ABRT did not learn how to report bugs upstream and is currently in the process of being decommissioned following years of neglect. Catanzaro said that Red Hat has stopped assigning developers to work on ABRT, and no one from the community has stepped up to maintain it. The graphical-user interface component for ABRT was removed in Fedora 44 and the plan is to remove it in its entirety before Fedora 45.

Community discussion

FESCo decided, during its meeting on February 17, to open a discussion on Fedora's forum to get community input about unmonitored bug reports. Valentini started the thread and then followed up with his own opinion on the topic. He agreed that a ridiculous number of bugs were being filed against some GNOME components, but the autoresponder was not helping. Once a bug was filed, he said, people feel like their part is done " and then they're asked to go do all that again somewhere else ".

George replied that policy dictated maintainers deal with bugs in a timely manner; either the policy should be changed, or the response needed to change to be in alignment with Fedora policy. Gompa said that Fedora KDE maintainers also had " a very heavy bug reporting load ", but had not requested special treatment. He acknowledged that the team was " quite bad at tagging bug reports to be closed ", but felt that it was not a good idea to convey to users that bug reports were ignored by default:

To me, actions like this make it feel like Fedora is not providing value to the user or the upstream. Because if maintainers aren't doing that funnel work or leveraging shared infrastructure to help improve the quality of the components they maintain, I don't know what they are doing.

Fedora is currently working on adopting Forgejo as its collaborative-development platform, which will (at some point) include using Fedora Forge instead of Bugzilla for tracking bug reports. Catanzaro said that, when that happens, users would see a report template that would direct them upstream before they open a bug with the Fedora project. He suggested that Fedora needed to focus on fixing its bug tracker and bug-report tooling to ensure that bugs were reported in the right place. " I really don't think it's realistic to expect packagers to read the downstream bug reports. "

Gompa argued that telling users to go upstream was a bad idea for several reasons; there is no one-to-one mapping of components between Fedora and GNOME, and users would be interacting with developers who may or may not have influence on how quickly a fix could be delivered. George replied that, whether it was realistic or not, Fedora's current policy required packagers to read and respond to bug reports.

Change the message

After the public discussion had time to wind down, FESCo revisited the topic during its meeting on April 28 (log). FESCo decided that the first sentence in the automatic response (" Bug reports for this component on Red Hat Bugzilla are not actively monitored ") would be dropped. That was implemented on April 29.

Note that this does not mean that bug reports are being any more actively monitored than before; the message has changed, but FESCo has not yet given any guidance on what should be done next. It has concluded further discussion (and, perhaps, action) would be needed because, as Valentini wrote in the meeting summary, " intentionally not monitoring bugs on bugzilla is in tension (if not conflict) with guidelines around package maintainer responsibilities ."

FESCo member Stephen Gallagher said that he had followed up with Catanzaro and Matthias Clasen, and they intended to join the next FESCo meeting. If the Workstation working group adopted an issue template that directed users upstream before filing a bug report, he thought, " it will be accepted as a reasonable compromise between policy and reality ".

Whatever the outcome of the meeting, it seems unlikely that it will address the core problem that Fedora's GNOME package maintainers seem to have more work than they can comfortably manage. It matters little where bugs are filed if there aren't enough hands to do the work.

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