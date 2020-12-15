CloudLinux promises a CentOS Replacement

CloudLinux is sponsoring Project Lenix, which will create a free, open-source, community-driven, 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8 (and future releases). It will provide an uninterrupted way to convert existing CentOS servers with absolutely zero downtime. Entire server fleets will be able to be converted with a single command with no reinstallation and no reboots required.

CloudLinux has put out a press release stating that it will commit over $1 million per year toward the creation and maintenance of a CentOS replacement distribution. "

﻿ CloudLinux Commits More Than $1 Million a Year to CentOS Replacement Project Lenix to be an open-sourced and community-driven RHEL fork, provides an alternative with RedHat’s discontinuation of RHEL repackaging PALO ALTO, Calif., December 15, 2020 -- CloudLinux, which has been making Linux secure and stable since 2010, announced today it will invest $1 million annually in development and establish a community initiative around its RHEL fork intended as a safe haven for CentOS users left stranded with Red Hat’s announcement last week. CloudLinux will give current users a trusted, battle-tested alternative supported by a governing board from members of the community. CloudLinux is sponsoring Project Lenix, which will create a free, open-source, community-driven, 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8 (and future releases). It will provide an uninterrupted way to convert existing CentOS servers with absolutely zero downtime. Entire server fleets will be able to be converted with a single command with no reinstallation and no reboots required. The name of the open source software will be decided by the project governing body. To learn more about Project Lenix visit: https://www.projectlenix.org. With 10 years of experience building a hardened CentOS Linux developed for data centers and especially hosting companies, CloudLinux combines in-depth technical knowledge of enterprise infrastructure, kernel development, and open source with client care expertise. The CloudLinux team has more than 450 combined years working with Linux with more than 200,000 product installations and 4,000 customers that include Liquid Web, 1&1, and Dell. “RedHat’s announcement has left users looking for an alternative with all that CentOS provides and without the disruption of having to move to alternative distributions,” said Igor Seletskiy, CEO and founder of CloudLinux Inc. “We promise to dedicate the resources required to Project Lenix that will ensure impartiality and a not-for-profit community initiative. CloudLinux already has the assets, infrastructure and experience to carry out the mission, and we promise to be open about the process of developing Project Lenix.” The first software release will be delivered in 1Q 2021, according to the Cloud Linux blog. Based on the research conducted on the CloudLinux website with 2,000 Linux enthusiasts, most of the CentOS users (62%) are going to wait for another RHEL fork to be released instead of migrating to Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, or paid operating systems. About CloudLinux CloudLinux is on a mission to continually increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux, and web server security software used by enterprises, service providers, governments and universities all over the world. CloudLinux has more than 4,000 customers and partners, more than 500,000 product installations globally, and dedicated analysts and developers that together have more than 450 years' worth of Linux experience along with a passion for delivering the best customer care. For more information, visit CloudLinux.com. # # # Contact: Glenn Rossman for CloudLinux Eckert Communications Glenn@eckertcomms.com 914-623-8354

