|
|
Log in / Subscribe / Register

Amutable Foundations: A Technical Overview

[Posted November 7, 2026 by corbet]

Lennart Poettering, Michael Vogt, and Joaquim Rocha have put together a detailed overview of what the Amutable Operating System (AOS) and associated infrastructure will look like.

The image-based OS approach enables us to enforce some very strict but powerful security properties, which elevate the security posture of the system substantially above traditional Linux systems. Specifically, let's highlight seven major essential security properties of AOS here:
  1. No Shell + No SSH + No Language Interpreters. By default AOS does not install a UNIX shell, nor makes remote access via SSH available on the nodes. Moreover, we do not install any of the usual language interpreters (Python, Perl, …) by default. For most nodes a shell or interpreted language support is not required and it removes a whole class of attacks.
  2. Signed Images Only. On AOS only images that come with Verity data signed by a signing key listed in the Verity keyring may be activated.
  3. [...]

to post comments

Moving the game forwards

Posted Nov 7, 2026 9:43 UTC (Sat) by alspnost (guest, #2763) [Link] (4 responses)

I like this concept, broadly speaking. Is there a reason why I shouldn't? And is that reason "because it's Agent P" or something else?

Moving the game forwards

Posted Nov 7, 2026 13:53 UTC (Sat) by hailfinger (subscriber, #76962) [Link] (3 responses)

Well, at least some of the Amutable claims are ludicrous, which doesn't really build confidence in the rest. (I do not really care about who builds this, so I will refrain from commenting on the persons involved.)

Quoting from the article:
> Package-based OSes generally provide the user with a large number of regularly updated software packages (many thousands) with complex dependencies, which are composed into a working OS on the final machine it is deployed on. Installations in this style tend to vary greatly from system to system. Even with an identical selection of packages for the target system, the installation/update order, the stateful update logic and the file system data structures generally mean that the bytes that hit the disk on each machine are always different. This is called drift.

> Systems put together this way are hence not reproducible, not predictable, and hard to compare and analyze which is essential for tracking down security issues.

The second paragraph does not logically follow from the first paragraph. It is just a complete non-sequitur, but the word "hence" suggests otherwise. Systems put together this way can be reproducible, predictable, easy to compare and analyze.

Side note: with ASLR, in-memory layout is not predictable, but only very few people complain about that and image-based OS don't make ASLR predictable either. There also is little conceptual difference between a flattened view of layered file system images for an image-based OS or a pre-flattened file system image for a package-based OS, just the time of flattening differs. One could even make a case that creating a flattened view of multiple file system layers at runtime is less reproducible than having a pre-flattened file system which is identical on every boot (at least in the read-only case).

OTOH, maybe the Amutable people really have a hard time comparing and analyzing systems with package-based OSes. In that case, maybe their own solution is the only one they can easily work with, and hey... it is valid to create a system they can understand. That's the beauty of FOSS. I just wish they wouldn't bash choices different from their own.

Moving the game forwards

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:18 UTC (Sat) by elru (subscriber, #170791) [Link] (2 responses)

I think their point stands though, once you look at it from managing system state across a fleet of thousands of systems. If you are iterating your system updates via package management, drift is inevitable because you can't always update the systems identically the same way each time. Sure, in many ways, these systems can be very close to one another, but there's always going to be some package that differs.

By the time you start an upgrade and by the time it's actually done globally, there very well could have been a package update that came in at the end which the beginning ones did not receive. Many times, it's immaterial, yes -- distributions have done a great job at versioning and keeping non-breaking changes out of versioned releases, but it's a variance nonetheless. Not only packages, but even config changes within a fleets config management system can flow changes into it that the first round didn't, as changes get picked up. Often we don't have the convenience of downtime when managing baremetal systems, which something like Kubernetes abstracted away, but something still has to run baremetal.

Amutable's core idea itself is not new, image-based and immutable cores have been around for a long time. What I find most interesting about their approach is the comprehensive approach they are taking with it, from offering a control plane and verification across the entire stack. I've seen these ideas employed in production individually, but am interested to see where they take it when it's coming entirely from the ground up.

Moving the game forwards

Posted Nov 7, 2026 22:19 UTC (Sat) by hailfinger (subscriber, #76962) [Link] (1 responses)

Indeed, if you have constraints on not being allowed to reboot or nodes which will be temporarily offline, the state of your fleet will differ widely. Been there, suffered from the diversity in environments. An image-based distribution wouldn't have helped because the images need to be installed (and activated) as well. The more often you update your image-based distribution, the closer it comes to a package-based distribution from a diversity POV.

That said, if you have a configuration and package management which is idempotent, the suffering is not too bad. Debian with Saltstack is one such combination, but others exist as well.

It helps to think of an image as a giant package where you have to update everything at once. Suddenly, the magic of images disappears.

Additionally, there is no difference between a file system image and an archive. Case in point: The original Microsoft Word .doc files are more or less FAT file systems in a file. Another case in point: initramfs is a file system image which happens to use the cpio archive format as file system.

Moving the game forwards

Posted Nov 7, 2026 23:55 UTC (Sat) by elru (subscriber, #170791) [Link]

Ah yes agreed -- interestingly enough, that's exactly the setup I had in mind when I was comparing the two. The larger portion of our fleet is SaltStack managed baremetal systems, and one of the things we are investigating moving toward and have had some success with is versioning the image-based systems and effectively treating it as one big package. We've found that it is easier to validate and version a single image, rather than versioning the config which is then re-applied many-times over onto each host. From a deployment perspective, rolling out the image-based systems are far easier.

Now, of course, image-based solutions themselves aren't without their caveats either. You can't easily just pick any host in the fleet and then hand-modify it for the purposes of testing "just this one thing" while facing production traffic in a production environment. Which yes is a bad practice, but sometimes in an outage all-hands-on-deck scenario, having that flexibility is what saves hours of downtime. Image-based solutions, you have to run a whole CI to spit out a new image with your bumped version, then deploy it. Compared with SaltStack, you can run the state everywhere or even cmd.run it if the urgency calls for it and the change is small enough.

But I think those are solvable problems and I think there's a middle-ground to be achieved there. For now, we remain primarily a SaltStack + package management fleet, but I am interested to see more ideas in this field when it comes to addressing systems management at this scale.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 12:09 UTC (Sat) by alx.manpages (subscriber, #145117) [Link] (9 responses)

> 7. Factory Reset Is Built In.

I've always wondered how much one can trust a factory reset.

Let's put a real case:

I had my phone hacked by a nation state some weeks ago. Their spies held it physically for several hours, and they had the PIN. Of course, after that, I don't trust that phone at all. Why would I trust the "factory reset" that comes with Android? I expect they could also tamper the image with which it is reset. At this point, the whole phone is a brick, IMO, and so I bought a new one.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 12:40 UTC (Sat) by NekkoDroid (guest, #176638) [Link] (4 responses)

I am unsure if AOS does it like this, but what Lennart has always been working towards is that the UEFI verifies the kernel (UKI) using the public key, which then verifies the /usr/ partition (which is read-only), which then loads the rest. "the rest" here would be the factory reset part, which is the only really modifiable part (also EFI variables get reset).

So say the nation state enrolled some kinda public key into the mutable part of the system (/var/ or possibly /etc/ but it sounds like it is also read-only) so that the system now also loads some of their system extensions or so, a factory reset would basically wipe those keys (and the extensions). /usr/ can't be enrolled, since that is pinned by the verity root hash and changes in the data would cause errors during reading by the kernel and the UKI is "pinned" by you (or I guess in the case of Amutable them) signing new UKIs. This is assuming you can prevent the nation state from enrolling their keys in your UEFI. But even if they did enroll their own keys in the UEFI the PCR values would be different, resulting in the mutable LUKS partitions not being automatically unlocked, so your mutable data is still inaccessible.

So as long as the cryptography implementations are sound and not bypassed by some 0-days it should be sound for the most part. Unless they are able to get below the bootloader it should be fine (but at that point they don't even need your PIN).

Do tell me if I maybe missed some attack vector which could possibly still exploit something.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 13:57 UTC (Sat) by hallyn (subscriber, #22558) [Link] (2 responses)

On a phone I would worry about the co-pocessors. For instance there used to be ( maybe still is) an effort for pine phone to write an open source firmware for the modem. See for instance https://www.reddit.com/r/pinephone/comments/muomyw/open_s...

Signed bootloaders won't save you if they control that.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 15:53 UTC (Sat) by NekkoDroid (guest, #176638) [Link] (1 responses)

Do note that pretty much all desktops also have co-processors (Intel ME and AMD PSP).

Imma cop-out and say that is part of "getting below the bootloader" :) If you can't trust the hardware you are running on it is very difficult to trust anything running on top of that. If the hardware vendor "sells you out" you are fucking anyway I would say.

Other than usually signed firmware, is there any way to even persistently choose which code is run on the coprocessors?

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:08 UTC (Sat) by alx.manpages (subscriber, #145117) [Link]

And once an attacker gets full control over your software, is the hardware safe? I expect root to be able to compromise the firmware, and with a compromised firmware, it's game over.

In my case, it gets worse. A physical attack by a nation state already means they can even replace my hardware, so I can't trust the hardware at all.

For example, I know they messed with the bootloader (don't know exactly to what degree). They could have done literally anything.

About knowing the PIN (or in general, encryption keys), it is actually useful for an attack, I think. If an attacker gets below the bootloader, they can do harm, but it might be complicated to do it in a way that goes undetected and extracts enough useful information. If they can also compromise both the OS and the bootloader, it'd be much easier, I suspect.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:46 UTC (Sat) by ballombe (subscriber, #9523) [Link]

They replace the UEFI.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:13 UTC (Sat) by hailfinger (subscriber, #76962) [Link] (2 responses)

Ah yes, "factory reset". So many variants of it, some variant will only reset user data and keep all OS changes and configuration, another variant will only reset OS changes and configuration and keep user data, another variant will reset OS changes and configuration and user data but won't perform a rollback to the original factory state.

So if you want to know whether factory reset is effective against a given threat, consider malicious OS updates, malicious configuration, malicious data exploiting the OS as well as physical modifications.

Now if you think a backdoor has been implanted in your device, there are some university research labs focused on finding exactly that sort of thing. (The threat actor in question may be anywhere in a spectrum from stalkers to nation states.) Publishing any found backdoors and zero-days will raise the cost for the attacker and make the world more secure for everyone.

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:20 UTC (Sat) by alx.manpages (subscriber, #145117) [Link] (1 responses)

I am certain that my phone has a backdoor. I saw it trying to call home with my own eyes (pretty funny moment, it was). :-)

I keep the phone still at home, precisely in case some lab wants to get hands on it, in case it helps them improve security. If anyone wants it, please email me, and I'll send you the phone (preferably, somewhere in Europe). Email: <alx (at) kernel (dot) org>

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 23:17 UTC (Sat) by jepsis (subscriber, #130218) [Link]

What is the manufacturer of your phone? And also the model if you can tell it?

Factory reset

Posted Nov 7, 2026 18:41 UTC (Sat) by NightMonkey (subscriber, #23051) [Link]

Let's put it this way. "Factory reset" means return it to the state it was when it left the "factory" (where "factory" could also be seen to mean when it was the transferred to your possession). But why trust the factory? Do you trust the owners of that factory? Is it important to you that the owners may have interests that are not in your best interests?

This is why the various "Open" and "Free" movements for hardware and software could be important to you and worth supporting if you care about such things. Without absolute transparency at every level, there are too many places for obscurity, mischief and misdirection to merit trust.

No Browser?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 14:08 UTC (Sat) by welinder (guest, #4699) [Link] (4 responses)

Their items 3, 4, and 6 imply that there will be no browser. I'm not sure they mean that.

The issue is javascript. Clearly code. (3) says they are not writing that to disk, so it can't be cached much; (4) says they are logging it all (where?); and (6) says they expect it to be signed.

It's either lynx forever, or they will have to bend the rules.

No Browser?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 15:27 UTC (Sat) by tux3 (subscriber, #101245) [Link] (1 responses)

It doesn't look like this is aimed at desktop users. I have some k8s nodes that my cloud provider installed Ubuntu on, so I get to enjoy broad compatibility with all the latest CVEs for up to a week. In an ideal world, those nodes don't need a browser, SSH, or a shell at all.

But I'm still very happy on my Debian at home. And actually, most Debian packages turn out to not meaningfully depend on install order, most don't have non-trivial scripts, or only depend on simple triggers. I have a project where I turn Debian packages into erofs layers as a performance hack, and the non-reproducibility of packages is a bit overstated. It's limited to a few things like shared caches updated by triggers which are not frozen by design, but apart from that most of the bits on disk can be made reproducible without having to throw the whole packaging system away, if you so desire.

No Browser?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 16:59 UTC (Sat) by davidstrauss (subscriber, #85867) [Link]

Correct. We are not aiming for the desktop.

No Browser?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 18:53 UTC (Sat) by AdmiralNemo (subscriber, #113495) [Link] (1 responses)

Wouldn't it also preclude Polkit, since it needs a JavaScript runtime for configuration?

No Browser?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 19:09 UTC (Sat) by bluca (subscriber, #118303) [Link]

No, since the switch to duktape as the engine there's no more JIT

Is there a comparison with alternatives like Talos or Bottlerocket?

Posted Nov 7, 2026 19:43 UTC (Sat) by ejr (subscriber, #51652) [Link]

There are a bunch of design decisions that could be highlighted with a clear comparison. I suppose also things like k3os. I poked around the website and didn't see anything obvious.


Copyright © 2026, Eklektix, Inc.
Comments and public postings are copyrighted by their creators.
Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds