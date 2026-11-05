Critical security vulnerability affects OpenSSH on Alpine Linux systems

Version 10.6p2 of OpenSSH has been released with a workaround for a critical vulnerability that affects Linux systems that use musl libc with PAM disabled, such as Alpine Linux. OpenSSH developer Damien Miller said:

If you operate a Linux system that uses musl libc without PAM (Alpine Linux is one example) then stop reading and set PasswordAuthentication=no or disable SSH for these systems IMMEDIATELY. This vulnerability does not exist on non-Linux systems, Linux/glibc systems and Linux systems that use PAM for password authentication. We consider the root cause of this bug to be outside OpenSSH itself, but we're in a good position to deliver a mitigation quickly.

The Alpine Linux project has announced that it will be backporting the OpenSSH fix " all the way back to Alpine 3.16 ", which was released in May 2022.

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