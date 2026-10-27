Robinson: Raspberry Pi 5 on Fedora

Peter Robinson has written a blog post about the current state of Fedora support for Raspberry Pi 5 devices. According to Robinson, the upcoming Fedora 45 release will work—with caveats—on all variants of the Raspberry Pi Model 5B; the Compute Module 5 and Pi 500+ are still works in progress.

For Fedora 44 release you need to have a temporary workaround when booting. If you update to the latest kernel/firmware straight away this isn't then needed beyond the first boot. The workaround isn't needed for Fedora 45 so if you're going to try this out I suggest you go and grab your favourite flavour of Fedora from the Fedora 45 release candidates and jump straight in there! You will get an accelerated desktop with storage/network/USB. There's not currently any support for sound and a number of other things.

See Robinson's post for instructions on creating an Fedora image to use with a Raspberry Pi 5.

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