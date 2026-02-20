Welcome to LWN.net

[ $ ] Open-source Discord alternatives

[Development] Posted Feb 20, 2026 14:32 UTC (Fri) by daroc The closed-source chat platform Discord announced on February 9 that it would soon require some users to verify their ages in order to access some content — although the company quickly added that the " vast majority " of users would not have to. That reassurance has to contend with the fact that the UK and other countries are implementing increasingly strict age requirements for social media. Discord's age verification would be done with an AI age-judging model or with a government photo ID. A surprising number of open-source projects use Discord for support or project communications, and some of those projects are now looking for open-source alternatives. Mastodon, for example, has moved discussion to Zulip. There are some alternatives out there, all with their own pros and cons, that communities may want to consider if they want to switch away from Discord. Full Story (comments: 2)

[ $ ] Modernizing swapping: virtual swap spaces

Posted Feb 19, 2026 0:09 UTC (Thu)

[ $ ] More accurate congestion notification for TCP

[Kernel] Posted Feb 18, 2026 15:38 UTC (Wed) by corbet The "More Accurate Explicit Congestion Notification" (AccECN) mechanism is defined by this RFC draft. The Linux kernel has been gaining support for AccECN with TCP over the last few releases; the 7.0 release will enable it by default for general use. AccECN is a subtle change to how TCP works, but it has the potential to improve how traffic flows over both public and private networks. Full Story (comments: 4)

[ $ ] Do androids dream of accepted pull requests?

[Development] Posted Feb 17, 2026 15:22 UTC (Tue) by jzb Various forms of tools, colloquially known as "AI", have been rapidly pervading all aspects of open-source development. Many developers are embracing LLM tools for code creation and review. Some project maintainers complain about suffering from a deluge of slop-laden pull requests, as well as fabricated bug and security reports. Too many projects are reeling from scraperbot attacks that effectively DDoS important infrastructure. But an AI bot flaming an open-source maintainer was not on our bingo card for 2026; that seemed a bit too far-fetched. However, it appears that is just what happened recently after a project rejected a bot-driven pull request. Full Story (comments: 53)

[ $ ] Open source security in spite of AI

[Security] Posted Feb 16, 2026 19:13 UTC (Mon) by jzb The curl project has found AI-powered tools to be a mixed bag when it comes to security reports. At FOSDEM 2026, curl creator and lead developer Daniel Stenberg used his keynote session to discuss his experience receiving a slew of low-quality reports and, at the same time, realizing that large language model (LLM) tools can sometimes find flaws that other tools have missed. Full Story (comments: 3)

[ $ ] Compact formats for debugging—and more

[Development] Posted Feb 16, 2026 14:32 UTC (Mon) by jake At the 2025 Linux Plumbers Conference in Tokyo, Stephen Brennan gave a presentation on the debuginfo format, which contains the symbols and other information needed for debugging, along with some alternatives. Debuginfo files are large and, he believes, are a bit scary to customers because of the "debug" in their name. By rethinking debuginfo and the tools that use it, he hopes that free-software developers " can add new, interesting capabilities to tools that we are already using or build new interesting tools ". Full Story (comments: 7)

[ $ ] The first half of the 7.0 merge window

[Kernel] Posted Feb 13, 2026 15:32 UTC (Fri) by daroc The merge window for Linux 7.0 has opened, and with it comes a number of interesting improvements and enhancements. At the time of writing, there have been 7,695 non-merge commits accepted. The 7.0 release is not special, according to the kernel's versioning scheme — just the release that comes after 6.19. Humans love symbolism and round numbers, though, so it may feel like something of a milestone. Full Story (comments: 55)

[ $ ] Open-source mapping for disaster response

[Development] Posted Feb 13, 2026 15:17 UTC (Fri) by joabj At FOSDEM 2026 Petya Kangalova, a senior tech partnership and engagement manager for the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT) spoke about how the project helps people map their surroundings to assist in disaster response and humanitarian aid. The project has developed a stack of technology to help volunteers collectively map an area and add in local knowledge metadata. " One of the core things that we believe is that when we speak about disaster response or people having access to data is that they really need accessible technology that's free and open for anyone to use ." Full Story (comments: none)

[ $ ] Poisoning scraperbots with iocaine